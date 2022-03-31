Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Dynex Capital worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 284,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

DX stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $590.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.