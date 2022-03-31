e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $1,621,269. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

