easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $773.33.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 28,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

