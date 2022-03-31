Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $79.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 16687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

