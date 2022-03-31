Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $298,200.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ENTG traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 1,777,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,253. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.