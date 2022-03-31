EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Hits $112,615.89

EnterCoin (ENTRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $112,615.89 and $33,966.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

