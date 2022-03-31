Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equitable by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Equitable by 5.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 18.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 4,534.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EQH opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.
About Equitable (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
