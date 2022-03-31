Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 31st (AKBA, FMC, HALFF, MAWHY, MSGM, TCN, UPH, WTBA, XEBEF, ZVIA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 31st:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC)

was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €151.00 ($165.93) price target on the stock.

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

