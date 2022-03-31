Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AC, ACDVF, AERC, AIM, AIMFF, BC8, BMO, CNQ, DLMAF, DOL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 31st:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €61.00 ($67.03) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$75.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$75.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$10.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €175.00 ($192.31) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.