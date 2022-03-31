Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AC, ACDVF, AERC, AIM, AIMFF, BC8, BMO, CNQ, DLMAF, DOL)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 31st:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €61.00 ($67.03) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$75.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €175.00 ($192.31) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

