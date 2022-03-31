Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AER, BRZE, CHWY, CNM, CRXT, DNA, ED, EXFY, FIVE, FOCS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 31st:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $70.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $205.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $24.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $43.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $49.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $30.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $850.00 to $600.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $10.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

