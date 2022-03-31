Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AER, BRZE, CHWY, CNM, CRXT, DNA, ED, EXFY, FIVE, FOCS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 31st:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $70.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $205.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $24.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $43.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $49.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $30.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $850.00 to $600.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $10.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

