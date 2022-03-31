Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (ARMK, AZTA, CTRYY, CVE, HLIO, HRSHF, MORF, MSGM, OUST, SLN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 31st:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

