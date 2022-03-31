ETNA Network Market Cap Reaches $878,619.28 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $878,619.28 and $75,594.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

