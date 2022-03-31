Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

ETSY traded down $8.30 on Thursday, hitting $126.26. The company had a trading volume of 125,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,150. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

