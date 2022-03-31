Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $168.30 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $168.30 million and $276.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,443,075 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

