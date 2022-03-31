Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $26.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $39,599,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $13,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

