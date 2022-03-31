Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.