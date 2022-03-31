Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

FMEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTC FMEGF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. Farmers Edge has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

