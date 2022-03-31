Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £153.30 in Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Nick Sanderson acquired 21 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($200.81).

LON:GPE traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 720.50 ($9.44). 70,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 123.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

