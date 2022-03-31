Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 436,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 609,623 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

