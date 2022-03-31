Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 442.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.38. 16,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,847. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.