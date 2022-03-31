Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 9,018 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,669,926 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

