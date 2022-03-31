Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.20. 287,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $226.32 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

