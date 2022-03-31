Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock remained flat at $$45.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

