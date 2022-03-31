Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

