Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $37.00.

