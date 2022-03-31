Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,854,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 946,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 24,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.