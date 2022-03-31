Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

