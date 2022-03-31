Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.