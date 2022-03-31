Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 60,605 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 963,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

