Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.48. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,983. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

