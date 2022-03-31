Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 1,198 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,412. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $261.48 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average of $299.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.