Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,009 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,550. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52.

