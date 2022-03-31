Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 12,243 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $107.44 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

