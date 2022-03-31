Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 31,831 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $131.84. 132,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,933,209. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

