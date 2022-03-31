Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

