First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

FCF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,381. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

