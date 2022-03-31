First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 916,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

