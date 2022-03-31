Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,374. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

