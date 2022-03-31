Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,228. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
