FLIP Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107140 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

