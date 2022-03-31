Flow Price Hits $6.54 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $150.86 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00014610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 357,722,074 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

