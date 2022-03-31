Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

