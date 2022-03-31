Fluity (FLTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00

Fluity (FLTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $151,561.77 and $72.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fluity has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,557,837 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

