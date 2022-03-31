Flux Hits Market Cap of $404.71 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $404.71 million and $33.96 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00393855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00092167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00106087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,171,555 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

