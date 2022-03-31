Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Sells C$1,037,175.04 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$61.83. 1,552,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,464. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.95 and a 1-year high of C$62.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.12.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

