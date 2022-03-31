Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,790. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

