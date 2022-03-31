Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.
NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,790. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.
About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
