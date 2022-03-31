Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Forward Air worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 168,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

