FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Anthony Cooper Sells 5,500 Shares

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 5,500 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.96), for a total value of £25,025 ($32,780.98).

Anthony Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of FW Thorpe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.44), for a total value of £29,465 ($38,597.07).

Shares of FW Thorpe stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 461.60 ($6.05). The stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The company has a market capitalization of £540.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.08. FW Thorpe Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 525 ($6.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (Get Rating)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

