Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GALKF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 50,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,757. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.