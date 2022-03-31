Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $0.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

